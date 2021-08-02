Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.41.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $22.31.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 37.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 17.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,273,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,700 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 58.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,353,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575,875 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,136,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,111,000 after purchasing an additional 25,569 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,779,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,117,000 after purchasing an additional 261,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 15.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,442,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,044,000 after purchasing an additional 711,568 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

