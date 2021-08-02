Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KXSCF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KXSCF opened at $129.80 on Monday. Kinaxis has a 52 week low of $101.82 and a 52 week high of $168.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.06.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

