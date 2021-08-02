Kind Ads Token Price Tops $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (KIND)

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded 29.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Kind Ads Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kind Ads Token has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. Kind Ads Token has a total market capitalization of $99,335.19 and approximately $152.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kind Ads Token Coin Profile

Kind Ads Token (KIND) is a coin. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. The official website for Kind Ads Token is kindads.io . The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Kind Ads Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kind Ads Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kind Ads Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

