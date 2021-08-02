Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Trading 5.3% Higher

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.21 and last traded at $16.15. 12,673 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 460,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of -0.06.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 22,812 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

