Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,050,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the June 30th total of 15,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of KGC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.50. 8,410,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,850,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.86. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a $9.50 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

