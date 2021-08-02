Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €113.00 by UBS Group

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €113.00 ($132.94) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €88.17 ($103.73).

Get Kion Group alerts:

KGX stock opened at €89.50 ($105.29) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €89.62. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a one year high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.