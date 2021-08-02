Kira Network One Day Volume Reaches $742,734.00 (KEX)

Kira Network (CURRENCY:KEX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Kira Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001128 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Kira Network has traded up 20% against the dollar. Kira Network has a total market cap of $5.56 million and approximately $742,734.00 worth of Kira Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00046379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00103392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.47 or 0.00138601 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,237.06 or 0.99832150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $333.59 or 0.00848761 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kira Network Coin Profile

Kira Network’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,532,083 coins. Kira Network’s official Twitter account is @kexcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kira Network’s official message board is medium.com/kira-core . The official website for Kira Network is kiracore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KexCoins are cryptocurrency tokens issued to participants via the crowd fund. Those funds are then used to buy in the student investment property market which bring reliable returns. Kexcoin intention is to dramatically speed up the process of raising money to purchase student investment properties. Participants from all around the world will be able to participate in this process receiving a guaranteed buy back and burn policy on the finite supply of coinage created. As these properties generate rental profits we will begin buying back KexCoins from participants and then destroying them, thus raising the value of all remaining KexCoins. “

