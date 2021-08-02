Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.290-$1.350 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KRG. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

KRG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,229. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.37. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $23.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 3.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.