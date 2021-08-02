KIWIGO Market Capitalization Tops $1.37 Million (KGO)

KIWIGO (CURRENCY:KGO) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One KIWIGO coin can currently be bought for $0.0323 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KIWIGO has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $104,929.00 worth of KIWIGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KIWIGO has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00046594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00102787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00138957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,640.85 or 0.99986052 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.97 or 0.00844891 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KIWIGO Coin Profile

KIWIGO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,438,196 coins. KIWIGO’s official Twitter account is @kgocrypto

KIWIGO Coin Trading

