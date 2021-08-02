KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Raised to $398.00 at Citigroup

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $380.00 to $398.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. upped their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.29.

KLA stock opened at $348.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.42. KLA has a 52 week low of $171.31 and a 52 week high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KLA news, Director Gary B. Moore bought 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,357.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,136 shares of company stock worth $6,268,334 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $414,484,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,158,000 after purchasing an additional 671,773 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in KLA by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,337,000 after purchasing an additional 425,090 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,189,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,034,000 after purchasing an additional 391,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth $108,371,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

