Klaytn Hits Market Cap of $2.58 Billion (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and approximately $115.79 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Klaytn has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00002607 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00046445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00103547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00138722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,681.73 or 0.99807971 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $334.15 or 0.00840450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,635,501,424 coins and its circulating supply is 2,491,568,937 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

