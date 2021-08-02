Kleros (PNK) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.28 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last week, Kleros has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000390 BTC on major exchanges. Kleros has a market capitalization of $94.93 million and $2.28 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007155 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00008653 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.31 or 0.00277862 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Kleros

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 611,780,020 coins. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

