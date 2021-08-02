Klever Trading 11.8% Lower This Week (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Klever coin can now be purchased for about $0.0396 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klever has a total market cap of $134.67 million and $1.43 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Klever has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00046487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00102979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00138972 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,809.28 or 1.00234720 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.51 or 0.00844764 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

