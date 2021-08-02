Klimatas (KTS) Hits Market Cap of $10,441.78

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 2nd. During the last week, Klimatas has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a total market cap of $10,441.78 and $54.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000137 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

