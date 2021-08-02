KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) Stock Price Down 0.3%

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.04 and last traded at $14.00. 458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.47.

About KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR)

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, together with its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance, leisure, and other services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Network, Maintenance, Leisure, and Other segments. The company also provides engine, component, and airframe maintenance services to other airlines and clients; and catering and handling services to third-party airlines and clients.

