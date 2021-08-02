Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Short Interest Update

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 464,900 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the June 30th total of 381,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 101.1 days.

Knight Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.09. 1,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,608. Knight Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KHTRF shares. KCG lifted their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from $6.75 to $7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Knight Equity upped their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics from $6.75 to $7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Knight Therapeutics Inc engages in acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its products include ILUVIEN, Nerlynx, Probuphine, Movantik, and Neuragen. The company was founded by Jonathan R. Goodman on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

