KOK Hits Market Capitalization of $210.47 Million (KOK)

KOK (CURRENCY:KOK) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a total market cap of $210.47 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK coin can now be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00004925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00058313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00014817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.90 or 0.00823569 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00091375 BTC.

KOK Coin Profile

KOK (KOK) is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

Buying and Selling KOK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

