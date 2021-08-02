Komodo (KMD) One Day Volume Hits $6.58 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 22% higher against the dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $105.48 million and $6.58 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00002132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.45 or 0.00293868 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00138765 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00145528 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007816 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 106.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 127,025,658 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

