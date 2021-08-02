Konomi Network (KONO) Price Up 8.9% Over Last Week

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Konomi Network coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Konomi Network has a market capitalization of $9.00 million and $2.59 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Konomi Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00059653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.68 or 0.00816302 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00091358 BTC.

About Konomi Network

KONO is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,572,445 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konomi Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konomi Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Konomi Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Konomi Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.