Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Shares Gap Up to $55.38

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $55.38, but opened at $57.63. Kontoor Brands shares last traded at $56.94, with a volume of 4,118 shares trading hands.

KTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 440.68%. The firm had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

In other news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,149,000 after purchasing an additional 87,236 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 301,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,237,000 after buying an additional 41,042 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

