Kryll (KRL) Reaches Market Cap of $8.71 Million

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 2nd. In the last week, Kryll has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Kryll coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000701 BTC on major exchanges. Kryll has a total market capitalization of $8.71 million and approximately $76,323.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00057084 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $318.48 or 0.00812144 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00091608 BTC.

Kryll Coin Profile

KRL is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 31,688,781 coins. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Kryll Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

