Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) to report earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.80). Krystal Biotech posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full year earnings of ($2.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($2.68). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($2.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.12).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRYS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 64.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 269.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 35.0% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRYS stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.89. 97,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,407. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 1.12. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $87.29.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

