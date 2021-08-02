KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Tops $9.74 on Top Exchanges

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 2nd. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $780.18 million and approximately $13.52 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Token coin can now be bought for approximately $9.74 or 0.00025124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token is a coin. It was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

