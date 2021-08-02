KuCoin Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $13.38 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be purchased for about $10.18 or 0.00025845 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $815.32 million and approximately $13.38 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00057236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014744 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $319.89 or 0.00812440 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00091405 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KCS is a coin. Its launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

