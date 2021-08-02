Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Sells $1,414,396.80 in Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 23,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total value of $1,414,396.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,879 shares in the company, valued at $27,308,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nello Mainolfi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Nello Mainolfi sold 6,279 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $377,179.53.

On Monday, July 26th, Nello Mainolfi sold 9,015 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $542,252.25.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Nello Mainolfi sold 3,864 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $232,419.60.

On Thursday, July 8th, Nello Mainolfi sold 48,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $2,385,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Nello Mainolfi sold 5,752 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $287,715.04.

On Monday, June 7th, Nello Mainolfi sold 12,724 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $637,981.36.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Nello Mainolfi sold 8,245 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $412,662.25.

Shares of KYMR traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.61. 555,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a PE ratio of -18.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.48. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $650,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,559,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $677,000. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

