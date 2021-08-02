Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 493,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of KYMR traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.49. 16,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,244. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.09. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $91.92.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $468,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 544,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,575,802.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,967,331. Company insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,831,000 after acquiring an additional 97,292 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 15.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 169.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 186,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,255,000 after buying an additional 117,346 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $669,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KYMR. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.