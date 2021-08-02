Laboratory Co. of America Holdings Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $4.29 Per Share (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.11. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $23.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.78 EPS.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.43.

LH stock opened at $296.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $170.05 and a 12 month high of $298.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,061,648,000 after purchasing an additional 251,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $434,967,000 after purchasing an additional 80,880 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,545,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,074,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,393,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $384,444,000 after purchasing an additional 120,202 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

