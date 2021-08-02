LABS Group Hits Market Capitalization of $11.06 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $11.06 million and $2.10 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00046336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00100292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00139497 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,608.40 or 0.99837069 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $329.22 or 0.00851319 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,036,538,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

