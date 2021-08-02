Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires 2,831 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2021

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,866,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,446 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,437,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,294,000 after acquiring an additional 642,745 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,253,000 after acquiring an additional 852,641 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,479,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,126,000 after acquiring an additional 699,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,609,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 343,915 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $55.48. The company had a trading volume of 25,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,747. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.05 and a 1-year high of $55.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.34.

