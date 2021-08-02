Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires 3,831 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,541,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,644,000 after purchasing an additional 477,435 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 21,036.7% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,469,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448,846 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,498,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,731,000 after acquiring an additional 945,480 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,854,000 after acquiring an additional 106,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,298,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,758,000 after acquiring an additional 34,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

ONEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Truist decreased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $73,589.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $186,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

ONEM stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.16. The company had a trading volume of 41,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.53. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.18.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM).

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.