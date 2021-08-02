Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires 567 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,862 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Fortinet by 23.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Fortinet by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush increased their target price on Fortinet from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.23.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $13.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $285.51. The company had a trading volume of 51,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,488. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $277.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,409 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,244 in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.