Lake Street Financial LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,653 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in Tesla by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,449 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Tesla by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 101,905 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $69,265,000 after purchasing an additional 19,042 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded up $29.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $717.19. The company had a trading volume of 959,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,440,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.00 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $640.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 377.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total value of $6,440,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,028,747.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total transaction of $930,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,014.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,425 shares of company stock worth $16,178,254. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $551.36.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

