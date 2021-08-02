Lake Street Financial LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 428.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,557 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 118,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 235,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 47.8% in the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 70,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 22,831 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900,259 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.73.

