Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 2,408 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 97.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.65. 1,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,414. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $57.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.43.

