Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Sets New 1-Year High at $108.99

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $108.99 and last traded at $107.77, with a volume of 2308 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on LAMR. TheStreet lowered Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.81.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,994,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,819,000 after acquiring an additional 242,260 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 23.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,402,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,500,000 after purchasing an additional 263,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,524,000 after buying an additional 41,133 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,134,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,534,000 after buying an additional 116,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 933,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,716,000 after buying an additional 44,518 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

