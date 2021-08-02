Lamden (TAU) Price Reaches $0.0574 on Exchanges

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Lamden has a total market cap of $8.16 million and $79,073.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can now be bought for about $0.0574 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lamden has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00010391 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000434 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

