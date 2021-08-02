Lamden (TAU) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $64,210.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lamden coin can now be bought for about $0.0584 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a market cap of $8.31 million and $64,210.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00010244 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000462 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.