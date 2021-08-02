Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the June 30th total of 96,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.3 days.

Several research firms have commented on LCSHF. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. HSBC cut shares of Lancashire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Lancashire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Lancashire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.60.

OTCMKTS LCSHF remained flat at $$9.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85. Lancashire has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

