Landbox Achieves Market Cap of $594,674.75 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $594,674.75 and approximately $404,985.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00046318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00103018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.45 or 0.00138687 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,088.55 or 0.99553089 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.29 or 0.00848839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

