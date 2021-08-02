Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Trading Up 6.9%

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)’s stock price was up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.97 and last traded at $40.97. Approximately 5,705 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 215,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.28.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $321.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.20 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $306,932.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LE. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Lands’ End during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Lands’ End by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Lands’ End by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lands’ End during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lands’ End during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

