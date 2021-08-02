Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) were down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.95 and last traded at $53.03. Approximately 6,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 613,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.06.

A number of analysts recently commented on LPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.15. The company has a market cap of $857.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 4.73.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 141.78% and a positive return on equity of 124.89%. The company had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 14.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $18,715,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $75,000. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.