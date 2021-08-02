Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) Director Sells $1,902,696.72 in Stock

Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) Director David A. Viniar sold 5,064 shares of Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.73, for a total value of $1,902,696.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FRLG traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $316.00. The stock had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 431. Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 has a 12 month low of $173.38 and a 12 month high of $325.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $291.97.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.