Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.72

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.72 and last traded at $57.76, with a volume of 8910 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 123.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $47,941.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,441 shares in the company, valued at $236,039.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 3,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $191,526.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,545.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,754 shares of company stock worth $6,215,733 in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,827,000 after buying an additional 387,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

