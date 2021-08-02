Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I’s (OTCMKTS:LGACU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 9th

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I’s (OTCMKTS:LGACU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, August 9th. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I had issued 50,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGACU opened at $9.94 on Monday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $7,500,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $6,744,000.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

