LBRY Credits Reaches Market Cap of $14.88 Million (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $14.88 million and $219,095.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for $0.0286 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00045969 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00101951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.70 or 0.00138402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,493.93 or 0.99922951 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $333.57 or 0.00843950 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

