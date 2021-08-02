LBRY Credits Trading 9.1% Higher This Week (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 2nd. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $15.01 million and $222,039.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0288 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00046654 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00100440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00140025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,854.93 or 0.99556702 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $330.25 or 0.00846186 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

