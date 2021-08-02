LCMS Reaches Market Cap of $3.10 Million (LCMS)

LCMS (CURRENCY:LCMS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One LCMS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000530 BTC on popular exchanges. LCMS has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $480,122.00 worth of LCMS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LCMS has traded down 23.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00045990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00102544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.35 or 0.00138593 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,365.88 or 1.00385532 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $333.10 or 0.00849436 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LCMS Profile

LCMS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,922,868 coins. LCMS’s official Twitter account is @LCMScoin

LCMS Coin Trading

