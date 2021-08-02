Lead Wallet (LEAD) Achieves Market Cap of $2.02 Million

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Over the last week, Lead Wallet has traded up 35.4% against the U.S. dollar. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

