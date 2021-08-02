Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) Trading Down 13.3%

Leagold Mining Corp (TSE:LMC)’s share price was down 13.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.22 and last traded at C$2.60. Approximately 2,146,973 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 209% from the average daily volume of 694,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$740.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3,479.77.

Leagold Mining Company Profile (TSE:LMC)

Leagold Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition of gold mining properties and other development projects in Latin America. It holds interest in the Los Filos Mine located in Guerrero State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as HTI Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Leagold Mining Corporation in August 2016.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Leagold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leagold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.