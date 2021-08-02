LegalZoom.com, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LZ) Quiet Period To End on August 9th

LegalZoom.com’s (NASDAQ:LZ) quiet period is set to end on Monday, August 9th. LegalZoom.com had issued 19,121,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $535,388,000 based on an initial share price of $28.00. During LegalZoom.com’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on LZ shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LegalZoom.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of LZ opened at $36.78 on Monday. LegalZoom.com has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

